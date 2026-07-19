Northern Army Commander Assesses Next-Gen Weapons, Cutting-Edge Warfare Technologies on Ladakh Frontier

SRINAGAR: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and the induction of next-generation weapon systems and advanced warfare technologies during a visit to a frontline division in the strategically important Ladakh sector over the weekend.

The visit focused on enhancing combat effectiveness in the challenging high-altitude environment along the northern frontier, where troops remain deployed under demanding operational conditions.

According to the Northern Command, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief was briefed on a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening military capabilities, including the absorption of niche and emerging technologies, the induction of modern weapons and equipment, and the adoption of innovative operational procedures designed to improve battlefield effectiveness and readiness. The review underscored the Army’s continued emphasis on leveraging cutting-edge technology to bolster surveillance, mobility, firepower and overall operational efficiency in the region.

During his interaction with officers, junior leaders and soldiers, Lt. Gen. Sharma lauded the formation for its operational dynamism, professionalism and innovative strategies developed to address diverse contingencies in the high-altitude theatre. He commended the troops for their indomitable courage, dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s frontiers under some of the most challenging terrain and weather conditions.

The Army Commander also met participants of the Fire and Fury Corps’ multi-modal adventure expedition comprising white-water rafting and mountain terrain biking. The expedition was organised as part of activities leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict and honour the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Felicitating soldiers for their invaluable contribution to national security, Lt. Gen. Sharma urged all ranks to sustain the momentum of excellence, sharpen their professional skills and intensify training standards. He exhorted the troops to remain resolute in the face of evolving security challenges and continue to overcome every obstacle with determination, resilience and a spirit of mission readiness.