Northern Army Chief Assesses Ladakh Security Amid Rising Tensions

SRINAGAR: In response to recent unrest in Ladakh, viewed as concerning by the Centre’s security apparatus, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, visited Leh to evaluate the security situation in the sensitive border region.

On Saturday, Lt. Gen. Sharma met with key officials, including Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, and senior Army commanders, to discuss the prevailing ground situation.

A statement from Leh’s Raj Niwas highlighted that the meeting focused on the overall security scenario, emerging challenges, and the need for strengthened coordination between the civil administration and armed forces to ensure peace and stability. Emphasis was placed on preparedness and synergy to address potential contingencies, the statement said.

Lt. Governor Gupta commended the Army’s efforts in securing the borders and protecting residents, while Lt. Gen. Sharma reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to the Union Territory’s security and integrity.

The meeting was attended by GOC of Leh-based 14 Corps (Fire and Fury Corps) Lt. Gen. Hitesh Bhalla, Major General Dalbir Singh (MGGS, Northern Command) and Colonel Vikas Vasisht (Deputy Military Advisor to Northern Army Commander), among others.