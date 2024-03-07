Naval base INS Jatayu commissioned in Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy formally commissioned the new naval base, INS Jatayu, on Wednesday to bolster its operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. The inauguration ceremony took place at Minicoy island, part of the Lakshadweep archipelago, where the base is strategically located to strengthen naval presence in the region.The commissioning event was attended by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, and Praful K. Patel, the Administrator of Lakshadweep. Commander Vrat Baghel, the first Commanding Officer of INS Jatayu, led the invocation ceremony with a recitation in Sanskrit, followed by the reading of the commissioning warrant. The ceremonial unveiling of the commissioning plaque and hoisting of the Naval Ensign to the National Anthem marked the formal establishment of INS Jatayu.Operating under the jurisdiction of the Naval Officer in Charge of Lakshadweep, within the Southern Naval Command, INS Jatayu is poised to play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests in the Western Arabian Sea. In addition to its current capabilities, plans are underway for INS Jatayu to accommodate fighter jets inthe near future, further enhancing its operational scope.The inauguration of INS Jatayu also marked the opening of the Maritime Operations Centre at Minicoy. Situated at the southernmost tip of Lakshadweep, Minicoy island strategically oversees vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).Further, the Indian Navy commissioned its first squadron of Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters at the naval air station INS Garuda in Kochi. The induction of these helicopters, part of a $2.4 billion deal signed during the visit of US President Donald Trump, signifies a significant enhancement in India’s anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and surveillance capabilities. The newly commissioned squadron, designated INAS 334 “Seahawks,” represents a milestone in India’s naval aviation capabilities.