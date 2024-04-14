Naidu Wants People To Boycott Anti-Amaravati Capital Parties

Kakinada: Telugu Desam chief and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon people to boycott political leaders and parties who do not commit themselves to Amaravati being the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“Don’t allow such people to your villages, unless they accept Amaravati as the lone capital,” he told voters of Tadikonda and Prathipadu constituencies during his Prajagalam yatra on Saturday.

The TD supremo maintained that the capital will not shift even an inch from Amaravati due to the power of its “Muhurat” and foundation laying ceremony involving soil from all temples and rivers, masjids and churches.

He said capital Amaravati will not belong to one particular caste or community. “It belongs to all sections of the society,” he declared.

Chandrababu Naidu told people that when he had been the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, he had built Cyberabad. When it had been in its early stages, many people had ridiculed his plans, especially with regard to the Outer Ring Road. But subsequently, people realised that Cyberabad is a great idea. Now, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Cyberabad have become a Mega City.

The former CM said in a similar manner, he had drawn a blueprint with a great vision for the development of Amaravati. But the YSRC government has ruined those plans and made AP a “capital-less” state.

“A crank has destroyed my dream of Amaravati with his stupid, borrowed notion of having three capitals for the state. It has resulted in total destruction. Therefore, YSRC should be given a drubbing by people in the coming elections,” he stated.

The TD chief underlined that the state government is struggling even to pay salaries to employees.

He maintained that YSRC will not cross a single digit of seats in the forthcoming elections, as the people have already decided to create a great record in history on May 13 – the polling day by defeating YSRC.

The former chief minister asked the people to give full mandate to Telugu Desam, Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena in the coming elections.

Significantly, Chandrababu Naidu promised that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the “economic capital” and Kurnool will become “horticulture and seed capital.”

He declared that on June 4, he will step into the Assembly and provide peoples’ rule.