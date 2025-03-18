Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses and vehicles

Several houses, vehicles and a clinic have been vandalised in violence in Nagpur following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of the city in view of the violence, police said.The situation in the city is peaceful at present, officials said on Tuesday.Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the violence-hit Mahal area later in the day.Violence erupted in central Nagpur at around 7.30 pm om Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing outfit for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.Another clash broke out in Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, vandalised houses and a clinic in the area, as per eyewitnesses.Officials said the Chitnis Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was the most affected by violence, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters. Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents.Talking to PTI, some residents of Old Hislop College area near Chitnis Park in Mahal claimed a mob entered their locality around 7.30 pm and started throwing stones at their homes and vandalised several cars parked in the lanes.Four cars were vandalised, with one badly burnt.Those part of the mob threw stones at the homes and burnt cars, broke waters coolers installed at the houses and windows before fleeing, some residents said.People living in the area later arranged for water and doused flames of the burning vehicles, a resident said.The locals demanded action against those responsible for the violence.A resident of the Hansapuri area, Sharad Gupta (50) whose four two-wheelers, parked in front of his home, were burnt said the mob came between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm and threw stones and torched the vehicles.Gupta, who was injured in the attack, said the mob also vandalised a neighbour's shop. The police arrived an hour later, he added.Angry residents called for immediate police action against the mob.A PTI Correspondent spotted a couple locking their house and leaving for a safer place around 1.20 am.Chandrakant Kawde, another resident, who was working for Ramnavami Shobha Yatra, said the mob burnt all his decoration articles and threw stones at the houses.Some of the residents came out in their galleries and watched as a posse of police personnel led by senior officers marched into the lanes.A resident of the Hansapuri area told PTI that the mob came to their home at around 10.30 pm and burnt their vehicles parked outside the house. A fire also broke out as they torched vehicles and properties."We doused the fire by putting water from the first floor of our house before the fire brigade came," she said.Another resident, Vansh Kawle, said members of the mob, who had covered their faces, broke the CCTV camera installed in the area. They also tried to break into their homes.Another local, who has a tea stall in front of a clinic, said the mob entered the medical facility, broke all the tables and damaged medicines. The person's tea stall was also vandalised.Police have arrested 15 persons during combing operations in various localities in Mahal area.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the violence.