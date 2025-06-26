Mumbai-Bangkok AI Flight Delayed By More Than 3 Hrs Due to Bird's Nest In Wings

An Air India flight, AI 12354, scheduled to travel to Bangkok from Mumbai, got delayed by three hours after a passenger found a bird's nest just before the takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 25. It was scheduled to depart at 7:45 am.

The passenger took a picture of the nest and showed it to the air hostess who alerted the pilot. In turn, the pilot called the ground staff and asked for a thorough technical inspection, leading to a decision to a decision to switch the aircraft for safety. All the passengers in the flight were brought back to Terminal 2 to board another plane, scheduled to depart at 12 pm.

Meanwhile, the AI ground staff removed small sticks and grass found between the wings. The incident was made public by Karate referee Rajnesh Choudhary on his Instagram handle. He said that his friend spotted the nest and alerted the staff. As a result, the Mumbai-Bangkok flight got delayed by more than three hours.