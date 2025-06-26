 Top
Home » News » Current Affairs

Mumbai-Bangkok AI Flight Delayed By More Than 3 Hrs Due to Bird's Nest In Wings

Current Affairs
DC Web Desk
26 Jun 2025 3:02 PM IST

The passenger took a picture of the nest and showed it to the air hostess who alerted the pilot. In turn, the pilot called the ground staff and asked for a thorough technical inspection, leading to a decision to a decision to switch the aircraft for safety

Mumbai-Bangkok AI Flight Delayed By More Than 3 Hrs Due to Birds Nest In Wings
x
The sticks and grass taken out from between the wings being handed over to the ground staff at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. — X.com

An Air India flight, AI 12354, scheduled to travel to Bangkok from Mumbai, got delayed by three hours after a passenger found a bird's nest just before the takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 25. It was scheduled to depart at 7:45 am.

The passenger took a picture of the nest and showed it to the air hostess who alerted the pilot. In turn, the pilot called the ground staff and asked for a thorough technical inspection, leading to a decision to a decision to switch the aircraft for safety. All the passengers in the flight were brought back to Terminal 2 to board another plane, scheduled to depart at 12 pm.

Meanwhile, the AI ground staff removed small sticks and grass found between the wings. The incident was made public by Karate referee Rajnesh Choudhary on his Instagram handle. He said that his friend spotted the nest and alerted the staff. As a result, the Mumbai-Bangkok flight got delayed by more than three hours.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
air india flight delayed mumbai 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mumbai (Bombay) 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X