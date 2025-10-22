Modi Thanks Trump for Diwali Greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked United States President Donald Trump for his Diwali greetings, following a telephonic conversation between the two leaders on the occasion of the festival of lights.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for President Trump's warm wishes and emphasised the shared democratic values and global responsibilities of India and the United States.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," PM Modi wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time) and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.

During initial remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said at the event.

"He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, President Trump said, "In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed."

Following his initial remarks, Trump lit up the diyas to celebrate the festival at the White House.

A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor.

A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.

The celebration at the White House underscores the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and the close ties between the United States and India.