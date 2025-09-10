Modi: Looks Forward to Speaking with Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted warmly to US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them. India and the US are close friends and natural partners, Modi said on X, adding that both countries are working to conclude the trade discussions at the earliest.

He said, "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."

Modi's comments came hours after Trump said he feels certain that there will be "no difficulty" for the two countries to come to a successful conclusion in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend" Modi in the coming weeks.

After weeks of strain in ties over Trump's tough rhetoric following his decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on India, the relations between the two countries have shown signs of a thaw of late.

This is the second time of late when Trump has spoken highly of his country's ties with India and mixed it with his praise of Modi, who has positively reacted to his comments.