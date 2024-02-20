Modi Inaugurates Three IIT Campuses, Unveils Education Projects Worth Rs 13,375 Crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the campuses of three Indian Institutes of Management (IIT), in Jammu, Bodh Gaya and Visakhapatnam, and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 13,375 crore, including permanent campuses for three IITs, 20 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 13 Navodaya schools.

“The advancement of education and skill development sectors on such a scale was a distant reality 10 years ago. But this is the new India.... The government of the day indulges in maximum expenditure for modern education of the present and future generations,” he said on the occasion.

The projects that were dedicated to the nation include permanent campuses for the Indian Institute of Technology-Bhilai, IIT-Tirupati, IIT-Jammu, IIITDM-Kancheepuram, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) -- a pioneering skill-training institute on advanced technologies -- in Kanpur and two campuses for the Central Sanskrit University in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag and Agartala, Tripura.

Modi also inaugurated 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalaya (NV) buildings across the country. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five KV campuses, one NV campus and five multi-purpose halls for NVs across the country.