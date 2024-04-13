MLA Uma Sankara Ganesh Alleges Ayyanna Main Accused in CBN’s Liquor Case

Visakhapatnam: YSRC MLA from Narsipatnam Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh, who has been re-nominated by the ruling party from the same constituency, accused former minister and TD politburo member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu of being the main accused in the liquor case filed by the CID against former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing an election meeting in the first ward of Narsipatnam on Friday, Uma Shankar underlined that Chandrababu Naidu had relaxed rules to help Ayyanna Patrudu set up a liquor factory – Visakha Distilleries – at Kannurupalem near Anakapalli.

The CID had last year filed a graft case against the former CM charging that he had granted permission to select people for starting distilleries, apart from offering certain privileges.

The Narsipatnam MLA alleged that Ayyanna has also built resorts and multi-storied buildings in the region. “He (the TD leader) had nothing when became MLA in 1983. He later purchased a jeep in 1994 collecting donations. Now his assets run into crores,” the YSRC candidate remarked.

On the day, Uma Shankar canvassed door to door, appealing to people to vote in his favour. Former municipal chairman and brother of Ayyanna Patrudu, Sanyasi Patrudu, apart from some municipal counsellors accompanied the YSRC candidate in his campaign.