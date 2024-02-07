Top
Minor Fire Breaks Out at Niloufer Children's Hospital in Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
7 Feb 2024 2:57 PM GMT
Prompt staff action prevents disaster
Quick response by hospital staff averts disaster; no casualties reported. Incident underscores the importance of regular safety audits and maintenance checks. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out near the laboratory of Niloufer Children's Hospital in Hyderabad, sending smoke billowing across the hospital premises. The quick action by the hospital staff averted a potential disaster as they promptly doused the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.



According to initial investigations, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

Niloufer Children's Hospital, one of the leading pediatric healthcare institutions in Hyderabad. It is known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The fire incident has however raised concerns about the need for regular safety audits and maintenance checks to prevent such incidents in the future.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

