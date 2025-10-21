Massive Drone Strike Hits NSCN-KYA Camps Along Indo-Myanmar Border, 5 Militants Killed

Guwahati: After the drone attack on Ulfa-I camps, a massive drone attack was carried out on the camps of insurgent outfit NSCN-K (YA) along the India-Myanmar international border in Arunachal Pradesh in which at least five militants were killed.

Security agencies said a senior NSCN-K leader had sustained grievous injuries in the strike, and among the five killed were three bodyguards of a senior NSCN-K leader who escaped with injuries.

Though the security forces operating in these areas were tight-lipped about the drone attack, sources said that the camps targeted were believed to have been giving shelter to those responsible for recent attacks on Indian security installations.

Refusing to confirm the involvement of Indian forces in the operation, the security sources admitted that the operation was highly coordinated and precision-guided, suggesting a high-level intelligence input and advanced surveillance capabilities.

This came soon after a pre-dawn attack on October 16, when insurgents launched an assault on a company operating base (COB) of the Assam Rifles near Manmao in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Two Assam Rifles personnel were injured in that ambush.

The NSCN-K (YA) later claimed responsibility for the attack, that was executed jointly with cadres from Ulfa-Independent. After this, a massive combing operation was launched in the area, with insurgents believed to have retreated across the border into Myanmar.

It is significant that Changlang district, which shares a porous and forested border with Myanmar, has been a constant hotspot for insurgent movement and cross-border attacks. Both NSCN-K YA and Ulfa-I maintain a significant presence in the region and have been known for carrying out joint offensives against the security forces in the area.

Earlier, the Yung Aung-led faction of the Myanmar-based National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-YA) had claimed that drone attacks were carried out at two locations near the Myanmar border early on July 13.

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) had on July 14 claimed that three cadres were killed in a targeted drone attack in at least three waves on its mobile camps in Myanmar's Sagaing region near the India-Myanmar border, allegedly by the Indian Army.