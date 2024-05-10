M K Stalin: Kejriwal's Bail Release Symbolises Justice and Strengthens Democracy

Chennai: The release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on bail symbolized justice, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

"I welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision granting interim bail to Hon'ble Delhi Chief Minister and @AamAadmiParty National Convenor Thiru @ArvindKejriwal. This victory against injustice strengthens our democracy” Stalin said in a message on X.