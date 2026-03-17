LG Manoj Sinha Warns of Stern Action Against Any Threat to Peace in J&K

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday issued a strong warning that any individual or group attempting to disturb peace, disrupt law and order, or endanger the lives of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir will face severe consequences.

Addressing the Passing Out Parade of 430 newly trained constables at the STC Talwara in Reasi, the Lt. Governor said that the administration and the J&K Police will respond decisively to any attempt to undermine public tranquillity, commercial activity, or social harmony.

“Any attempt to disrupt public peace, undermine commercial activity, or incite violence shall be met with the full force of the law. J&K Police is unequivocal in its commitment to safeguard order and stability and will pursue all necessary measures against such acts, without exception,” Sinha said.

Congratulating the trainee constables on completing their rigorous training, the Lt. Governor urged them to dedicate themselves to protecting the progress and achievements of Jammu and Kashmir. “J&K Police has been instrumental in forging a terror-free, crime-free Union Territory where no insecurity overshadows civilian lives. The force has played a pivotal role in achieving remarkable milestones in good governance, innovation, social unity, and building a just society,” he said.

He added that separatist elements attempting to divide communities or derail development must be confronted firmly. “Let this serve as a stern warning to them,” he remarked.’

The Lt. Governor reminded the new recruits that wearing the J&K Police uniform comes with a solemn pledge to uphold the highest standards of service. “From today, public trust is your greatest asset—earn it relentlessly through integrity, impartiality, and empathy. Your role transcends enforcing law; embodying its spirit and soul. I trust you will uphold every citizen’s dignity in protection,” he said.

Reiterating the administration’s unwavering stance against terrorism, Sinha said that J&K Police remains fully committed to peace, security, and democratic values. “With all resources and resolve, J&K Police pursues zero tolerance to terrorism. We are working on a multi-pronged strategy with all stakeholder agencies, and soon J&K will be terror-free,” he asserted.

A total of 430 trainee constables passed out after completing their basic training and were administered the oath. The Lt Governor presented awards to those who excelled during training. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers were present at the ceremony.