Leopard sighting near Bhubaneswar airport sparks search operation

Bhubaneswar: A reported sighting of a leopard near Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday has stirred concern among locals and airport staff.

A woman claimed she saw the big cat roaming close to the airport’s high-security area, prompting an immediate response from the forest department and local police.

Upon receiving the alert, a forest department team arrived on-site to investigate and began a search operation, equipped with nets and other equipment to confirm the sighting and capture the animal if necessary.

As of the latest update, the combined forest and police teams are carefully combing through the area, including the airport’s adjacent dumping yard.

“We are examining the site, but so far, no direct evidence of a leopard has been found. Some pug marks resembling a jackal’s were discovered, though rain has blurred the prints, making it difficult to confirm,” shared a deputy forest ranger.

He added, “Once we get clear signs of a leopard moving around here, we will escalate containment measures,” said the deputy ranger.

In addition to ongoing searches, the forest department has set up traps in an attempt to capture the suspected leopard. Airport authorities and the forest department have prioritised the safety of the public and travelers at the airport, which remains one of the busiest transit hubs in Odisha.

This isn’t the first instance of a leopard near the airport; approximately five years ago, a similar scare occurred, ultimately resulting in the capture of a leopard after CCTV footage revealed it scaling a boundary wall.

While officials work diligently to secure the area, airport operations continue as scheduled, with teams taking precautions to ensure the safety of both travelers and employees.