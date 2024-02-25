Top
Home » News » Current Affairs

Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted in J&K’s Kulgam, 4 terror associates arrested

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 2:03 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-25 14:34:44.0)
Security forces thwart LeT module in Kulgam, apprehend four terror suspects in a significant anti-terrorism operation, seizing arms cache
Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted in J&K’s Kulgam, 4 terror associates arrested
x
Joint operation by J&K Police, Army, and CRPF leads to the arrest of four terrorist associates and seizure of arms and ammunition in Wanpora area of Kulgam district. (Representational Image: PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir claimed on Sunday that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module operating from the Union Territory’s southern Kulgam district has been busted in a joint operation launched by it along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“Four terrorist associates were arrested and arms and ammunition including a pistol with two magazines and 20 rounds of ammunition and four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) and 24 rounds of INSAS rifle were recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said here.

A statement issued by the J&K police here identifies the accused as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gul and Gulzar Ahmad Khar-all residents of Kulgam’s Wanpora area.

The police said that the raids at the hideouts of the “terror associates” were conducted by a joint team of the Kulgam police, the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 18th battalion in pursuance of an FIR registered earlier at Kulgam’s Qaimoh police station under sections 13, 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. “Further investigation in the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case,” the police statement added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jammu and Kashmir news lashkar-e-taiba (let) Anti-Terror Operation 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X