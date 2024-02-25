Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted in J&K’s Kulgam, 4 terror associates arrested

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir claimed on Sunday that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module operating from the Union Territory’s southern Kulgam district has been busted in a joint operation launched by it along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“Four terrorist associates were arrested and arms and ammunition including a pistol with two magazines and 20 rounds of ammunition and four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) and 24 rounds of INSAS rifle were recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said here.

A statement issued by the J&K police here identifies the accused as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gul and Gulzar Ahmad Khar-all residents of Kulgam’s Wanpora area.

The police said that the raids at the hideouts of the “terror associates” were conducted by a joint team of the Kulgam police, the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 18th battalion in pursuance of an FIR registered earlier at Kulgam’s Qaimoh police station under sections 13, 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. “Further investigation in the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case,” the police statement added.