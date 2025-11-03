Ladakh Seeks Defence Ministry’s Winter Lifeline for Essentials and Disaster Response

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh administration has requested the Ministry of Defence’s continued assistance towards ensuring uninterrupted supplies of essentials and robust disaster-response support for the landlocked Himalayan region during the coming winter.

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday called on Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi to seek Defence Ministry support to secure winter supplies and disaster response, an official spokesperson said in Leh.

He said the two leaders held detailed discussions focused on strengthening welfare measures, resilient connectivity and emergency preparedness for Ladakh—with special emphasis on the months when heavy snowfalls sever road links and the region becomes largely accessible only by air.

Lt. Governor Gupta outlined the region’s distinctive challenges like extreme climatic conditions, extended periods of isolation in winter, and the logistical constraints that impede timely delivery of food, medical supplies and other essential goods. He underlined the heightened vulnerability of remote communities and the critical need for dependable transport and humanitarian arrangements when ground routes are closed, the spokesperson said.

Gupta sought the Defence Ministry’s continued support in the areas of sustained humanitarian assistance under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ to further education, healthcare and community welfare initiatives in remote parts of the region, augmentation of air connectivity to guarantee steady supplies and enable emergency movement during winter months, continuation of air services on the Kargil–Thoise–Chandigarh sector, enhanced air maintenance and logistical flights between Leh and Delhi to facilitate essential cargo, passenger movement and medical evacuations when roads remain impassable.

He expressed gratitude for the Defence Ministry’s ongoing commitment to the welfare of border residents, including timely medical evacuations and the Indian Army’s role in Ladakh’s socio-economic development. The Defence Minister acknowledged the concerns raised and assured coordination with relevant agencies to provide all feasible assistance to strengthen connectivity and expand humanitarian outreach across Ladakh, the spokesperson said.

He added that both agreed to maintain close coordination through the relevant departments and agencies to operationalise the proposals ahead of winter, ensuring that remote communities in Ladakh receive uninterrupted essential services and rapid support during natural calamities.