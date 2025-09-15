L-G Manoj Sinha Launches Budgam-Delhi Parcel Train to Boost Kashmir’s Trade

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the first dedicated parcel train from Kashmir Valley to Delhi, a significant step to boost the region’s economic growth by facilitating the smooth transportation of horticultural produce, especially apples.

Sinha launched the train from Budgam near capital Srinagar to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, stating it will serve as a catalyst for apple growers and traders in the Kashmir Valley. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling new trade opportunities, saying, “This train will reduce transit time, boost farmers’ incomes, and strengthen the agricultural economy.” Sinha also congratulated Indian Railways for the initiative.

The freight train service will facilitate faster, cost-effective transport of apples and perishable goods, overcoming disruptions caused by challenging topography and heavy rains.

Operating daily, the Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service train, with eight parcel vans and a 180-tonne capacity, departs Budgam at 6.15 am, stops at Bari Brahmana Jammu from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm, and reaches Adarsh Nagar by 5.30 am the next day, the officials said.

Full parcel vans can be booked online, while smaller consignments are available offline.

Present at the event were Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, Additional Member Railway Board Dr. Manoj Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg and other senior officials from Railways, Civil, and Police administrations.