L-G Manoj Sinha Calls Compassionate Appointments a “Sharan Sthalee” for Families of J&K Terror Victims

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over fifty more appointment letters to the next of kin of terror victims, describing it as a form of “sharan sthalee”—a place of refuge and reassurance for families devastated by violence.

Speaking at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, where he distributed appointment letters to the beneficiaries under the Compassionate Appointment Rules, he said the initiative is meant to help affected families rebuild their lives with dignity through stable employment. He emphasised that many families had waited years for recognition and support, and that these appointments represent a renewed sense of hope and a concrete step toward restoring their futures.

Extending Eid greetings to the assembled families, the Lt. Governor called the appointment letters a meaningful Eid gift—one that symbolises justice, acknowledgment, and a fresh beginning. He urged collective responsibility in nurturing the youth of J&K, ensuring dignity for every citizen, and working together to build a brighter, more peaceful future for the region. He noted that more than 400 families of terror victims have already received such appointments, and assured that any errors or pending cases would be addressed promptly through coordinated efforts between the administration and the police.

Reflecting on a Kashmiri adage, he said justice is not merely a written word but a light that dispels darkness from the hearts of those who have suffered. He stressed that families who had long awaited government support are finally being acknowledged and embraced by the administration. Recognising the immense pain endured by these families since the 1990s, he said terrorism had robbed thousands of their dreams and stability, and that the administration remains committed to helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and fairness.

Sinha highlighted that he has personally met many families affected by terrorism and violence and worked to ensure their reintegration. He underscored that compassionate appointments are a matter of justice, not charity, and that Sunday’s programme stands as proof of that principle. He reaffirmed that the administration and police are committed to ensuring strict action against those responsible for causing harm, and that accountability remains a cornerstone of governance.

He also drew attention to younger victims and families who have lived with trauma for decades, noting that some victims were barely 12 or 13 years old when tragedy struck. He said the administration is working to rehabilitate such families and will review pending or unheard cases in April, ensuring that even those without a voice receive due consideration.

Later he wrote on ‘X’, “Handed over appointment letters to the families of terror victims and departed government employees. I am resolute in securing justice for every terror victim's family and pending cases will reopen to hold perpetrators accountable.”

He added, “We have succeeded in dispelling the shadow of injustice & ushering a new dawn of justice at doorsteps of terror victims' families. To date, around 400 NoKs have received employment and will continue relentlessly until we reach the very last family still awaiting justice.”

Speaking about broader governance reforms, the Lt. Governor said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has strengthened its institutional frameworks based on fairness, equality, and self-reliance. He added that when citizens experience dignity and equal treatment, it becomes visible in the overall social and administrative environment. Celebrating recent achievements, he highlighted the selection of sixteen youth from the region in the UPSC examinations and the Union Territory’s recent Ranji Trophy victories, calling these successes a reflection of sustained efforts to empower young people.

Reiterating the administration’s firm stance on security, Sinha said there will be no compromise in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that strict action will continue against elements promoting violence, and called upon society to collectively reject such forces. He affirmed that the administration’s commitment aligns with the Prime Minister’s principle of zero tolerance toward terrorism.