L-G Manoj Sinha Announces Construction of 521 New Homes for Pak Shelling Victims

SRINAGAR: In a significant step towards rehabilitating border residents, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Friday announced the construction of 133 permanent houses for families whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in Poonch district.

The initiative is being executed in collaboration with the reputed non-governmental organisation Human Resource Development Society (HRDS), which will build the houses at an approximate cost of ₹10 lakh each. The entire project is targeted for completion within the next six months.

Speaking during his day-long visit to the border district, the Lt. Governor emphasised the Union Territory Administration’s unwavering commitment to standing by the affected families. “We have consistently ensured that no family affected by cross-border shelling is left without support,” Sinha said.

He revealed that of the 14 most severely impacted families, members from 13 families have already been provided government jobs — a process fast-tracked during the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the region. The remaining families have been issued an official assurance letter guaranteeing future employment and assistance for an eligible child.

Acknowledging that earlier relief under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and central financial assistance — ₹2 lakh for completely destroyed houses and ₹1 lakh for partially damaged ones — was inadequate for full reconstruction in the hilly terrain, the Lt. Governor thanked HRDS for stepping forward to bridge the gap and provide dignified, earthquake-resistant permanent homes.

The fresh wave of destruction in Poonch occurred after Pakistan retaliated to Indian armed forces’ precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which, as per officials, destroyed nine terror launch pads and infrastructure in Muridke (near Lahore), Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

In its retaliation, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in destruction of homes and civilian casualties mainly in Poonch and adjacent sectors. Also some places of worship and educational institutions— including a temple, a mosque, a Christian school, and a gurdwara were damaged.

During Friday’s visit, Lt. Governor Sinha personally distributed relief cheques and essential kits to affected families and assured them of time-bound reconstruction. He also chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Poonch and Rajouri districts, directing forces to remain on maximum alert while ensuring safety of border residents.

An official statement said that the Lt. Governor laid the foundation stone for construction of new houses for families affected due to recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor, in Poonch as well as in neighbouring Rajouri.

The statement said that 133 houses in Poonch and 388 houses in Rajouri that were completely damaged will be built free of cost with the help of HRDS India.

13 NoKs were provided government jobs in Poonch, it said, adding that 14 NoKs of deceased were provided ex-gratia relief. "In Poonch 160 Kachcha House owners and 425 Pucca house owners were provided the compensation to rebuild their houses. In Rajouri, one NoK of deceased civilians martyred during Operation Sindoor was provided government jobs. 465 houses which suffered damages were provided relief money to rebuild the houses. The residential houses damaged due to natural calamities in Rajouri were provided with compensation to restore the structures," the statement read.