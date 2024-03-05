Krish Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Plea in Hotel Drug Party Case

Hyderabad: Telugu film director Krish, alias Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, who has been accused of participating in the drug party recently, on Monday withdrew his anticipatory bail petition filed two days ago in the Telangana High Court. His urine sample has tested negative for narcotics and his blood sample is under scrutiny.

With the Gachibowli police issuing him notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC, which calls for a person to appear for questioning without the need for an arrest, Krish decided to withdraw his petition.

Krish had filed the anticipatory bail plea immediately after he was named an accused. On March 1, the High Court ordered the police to submit their contentions by March 4 to his petition. The hearing was not necessitated as Krish’s counsel requested the court to allow withdrawal of the petition and the same was allowed.

Elsewhere, Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G. that the laboratory reports of blood and urine samples of the accused were sent to the court`s perusal. While Krish’s urine sample tested negative for the drug, results of his blood analysis are awaited.

Krish, meanwhile, denied his involvement in the drug party and questioned how the police could name him an accused solely based on the statement given by Gajjala Vivekanand, the primary accused, who had allegedly organised the party.

The police said that two of the accused, Lishi and Sandeep, surrendered to the Madhapur police after being served notices and their blood and urine samples were collected. Lishi got a haircut and dyed her hair to avoid detection of drugs, the police said. Sources said that other tests may be conducted on her.

Sources and experts said it's difficult to detect cocaine a week later in the blood and urine if someone consumes less than 0.5 grams of the narcotic. However, three individuals caught immediately after using drugs tested positive, while others allegedly attempted to avoid arrest by detoxified their bodies and followed thorough with measures like dyeing their hair, cutting their nails, and following a detox diet.