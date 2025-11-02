Kolkata Airport Gets A New Director

Kolkata: Vikram Singh has become the new director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. He took over the charge following the retirement of Dr. P. R. Beuria, according to a statement of Airport Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson at the NSCBI Airport.

Mr Singh aims to further enhance passenger facilitation, safety standards, and operational efficiency, while focusing on innovation, sustainability and stakeholder engagement to support AAI’s vision of excellence in aviation infrastructure and services at the NSCBI Airport.

An accomplished professional with three decades of vast experience in airport operations and management, Mr Singh joined Airport Authority of India (AAI) as a management trainee in 1995. Over the years, he has held several key operational and administrative positions at major airports including CSI Airport Mumbai, IGI Airport New Delhi, NSCBI Airport Kolkata, Indian Aviation Academy, New Delhi and AAI Corporate Headquarters.

Mr Singh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Delhi University and an MBA from BIT Mesra, Ranchi. During his tenure at AAI, he has made significant contributions in the areas of airport operations, airside management, slot allocation, training and change management.

He has also been instrumental in the development of training modules and e-learning courses for airport professionals and has earned an ICAO-qualified course developer certification.

His achievements include successful handling of large-scale flight movements during special events, contribution to framing and implementation of new policies for aircraft parking and slot allocation and active involvement in the operationalization of new airport infrastructure at Kolkata, Patna and Kushinagar Airports and development of training programs for the airport executives on various subjects.