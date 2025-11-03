Kashmir’s Dream League Turns Nightmare: IHPL T20 Collapses Amid Unpaid Dues, Stranded Stars and Police Probe

SRINAGAR: What began as a glitzy private T20 extravaganza billed as the ‘Indian Heaven Premier League’ (IHPL) — complete with Chris Gayle fireworks, drumbeats and selfie-hunting fans at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium — has imploded into a full-blown scandal, leaving international cricketers marooned in five-star hotels, bus drivers unpaid, and Jammu and Kashmir authorities vowing “stern action” against the organisers.

As the IHPL T20 has descended into chaos after multiple players, hotel staff and service providers alleged unpaid fees, cancelled matches and abrupt departures by organisers, the Srinagar police have registered an FIR while in public domain fresh questions about accountability for privately run tournaments in the region are being raised.

“Jammu and Kashmir has egg on its face—all because of a few unscrupulous individuals. The government must act firmly against them,” said cricket enthusiast Bashir Hussain Kawosa.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that although the tournament is not organised by any official agency, the mess created by those responsible—which has tarnished Kashmir’s reputation for hospitality—is being taken very seriously.

Several local, national and international cricketers who participated in the IHPL said they did not receive promised payments and were told not to report for matches because of unspecified “technical issues.” Matches scheduled at Bakshi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled after players declined to take the field. Some players were reportedly asked to vacate their hotel rooms while others remained confined to their accommodation amid uncertainty about the tournament’s status.

The sources said that 28 cricketers were moved to a government guest house where they were served meals on state expense. Meanwhile, the embassy officials from West Indies, Nepal and Afghanistan began coordinating repatriation.

The official sources said that the police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the privately organised league. The sources said that the FIR No. 127/2025 has been registered at Srinagar’s Kothibagh Police Station under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The police raided two residences in City’s Rajbagh and were tracing bank trails. The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the promoters used social-media influencers to rope in 18 overseas players but none had work permits. Sources revealed that players signed PDFs agreeing to a 40 percent advance, yet the promised bank transfers never materialised. Roughly 8,000 fans—drawn by the star power of Chris Gayle, the league’s biggest draw—paid between ₹500 and ₹2,000 each for tickets.

J&K Sports Council officials said it only provided the ground and applied standard charges. They emphasised the event was privately run and not affiliated with government sporting bodies. Several organisers were unreachable when contacted. One media liaison admitted, “We’re completely in the dark and just as confused as everyone else.”

However, local media reported that multiple players, both local and from outside the Valley, said that promised payments have not materialised and that they were told matches were cancelled at short notice. Hotel staff, catering workers and drivers also reported unpaid dues and expressed fear they would not be compensated.

Some international players have already left Srinagar while many J&K cricketers remained at the Radisson Collection Hotel awaiting resolution as reports last came in. The hotel staff reportedly locked arms at the lobby, refusing to let cricketers leave until mounting bills were settled. Caterers, sound technicians and shuttle drivers formed WhatsApp groups titled “IHPL Dues Pending.”

A player from Jammu was quoted as saying, “They promised ₹3 lakh per match. We got selfies with Gayle and zero rupees. Yesterday the manager said, ‘Stay inside the room—organisers left at 2 am.”

A government official emphasised that the IHPL was not recognised by either the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), prompting scrutiny over contracts, financial transparency and player protection in private leagues. The tournament had been promoted by a known J&K cricketer, but organisers’ apparent failure to fulfil financial and logistical commitments has drawn sharp criticism from local stakeholders.

Prior to the controversy, Bakshi Stadium featured a high-energy performance by West Indies star Chris Gayle, whose arrival sparked cheers, dancing and chants. Gayle’s Pulwama Titans lost to the Ladakh Heroes, but his presence — tossing shirts to fans and interacting with the crowd — turned parts of the stadium into a concert-like atmosphere. Gayle smashed 38 off 14, threw signed jerseys, posed with kids, and left shouting, “Kashmir, I’ll be back!”