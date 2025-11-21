Kashmir Boils Over 20% Winter Power Surcharge

SRINAGAR: Widespread outrage has erupted across the Valley after the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), which handles electricity distribution in the Himalayan region, proposed a 20 percent surcharge on the base electricity tariff for consumption during designated peak hours.

Amid growing consumer anger—many of whom were already fiercely opposing the installation of smart meters—numerous people took to social media to strongly condemn the proposal. Various political parties have also slammed the KPDCL for this “ill-timed” move, saying it will place an additional burden on consumers already grappling with severe hardships during the harsh winter months.

The KPDCL recently submitted a petition to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This proposal, filed for the financial year 2025–26, which the corporation termed as a standard utility measure called a Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff surcharge, is aimed at managing high demand during peak hours by encouraging consumers to shift usage to off-peak times.

The proposal of 20 percent surcharge added to the base electricity tariff for consumption during designated peak hours would apply to most consumer categories-domestic households, commercial, industrial, but exempts agriculture. The defined peak hours are 6 to 9 am and 5 to 10 pm -totaling eight hours. If approved, a consumer’s electricity bill would increase by 20 percent for units consumed in those slots.

The KPDCL officials have argued that this would rationalise power consumption during high-demand intervals and ease strain on the grid, especially during Kashmir's harsh winters when heating demand spikes. KPDCL's Managing Director, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said that as of now this is a proposal only, emphasising that the final call rests with the JERC, a quasi-judicial body, which will review it, hold public hearings, and decide whether to approve, modify, or reject it.

But the proposal has sparked significant backlash, especially amid ongoing frustrations with smart meter rollouts and winter power shortages. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called it a “hidden tariff hike,” arguing it's unfair during economic hardship and unavoidable peak usage in cold weather.

Various political parties including Peoples Democratic Party, J&K Apni Party and J&K People’s Conference besides the region’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed it a grave injustice to people already struggling in various economic crises. Tourism stakeholders have voiced their concern about added costs during low season.

Many social media users said that while they agree that peak-hour load needs to be managed, slapping a flat 20 percent surcharge on electricity used exactly when people need it most—morning tea and evening heating in freezing Kashmir winters—is simply illogical and punitive. “Rationalising peak load is fine. Punishing consumers with a 20% surcharge for using power when they have no choice is not,” said one of them.

However, Tanvir Sadiq, lawmaker and ruling National Conference chief spokesman, has said that the Omar Abdullah government will reject the proposal outright. He wrote on ‘X’, “The Omar Abdullah led Government has already taken a clear stand on the proposed 20% peak-hour surcharge. In a harsh Kashmiri winter, power is a necessity, not a luxury. The Omar Abdullah–led government will not allow the people of J&K to be burdened with any such unfair and ill-timed proposal.”