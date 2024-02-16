Karnataka Govt to Celebrate Centenary of Belagavi Congress Session

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech on Friday, announced the Karnataka government's decision to celebrate the centenary year of the Belagavi Congress Session, a historic event presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

“The year 2024 marks the centenary celebration of Belagavi Congress Session, the only session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. To commemorate the occasion, a special program will be organized in Belagavi at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Besides, special sign boards will be installed at places visited by Gandhiji in Karnataka,” the CM stated in the budget speech,” he said.

Siddaramaiah's budget speech also outlined various projects related to the rich history and culture of the North Karnataka region.

The CM stated that Vachana Sangrahalaya will be established in Kalaburagi to introduce the vachanas of Basavanna and other Sharanas. A study centre will be established in Kalaburagi University to study life and message of Sufi Saints and Tatwapadakaras and life-writings of Shivayogi Siddarameshwara in Akkamahadevi Women University respectively.

Responding to requests from scholars and elected representatives, led by Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge, Siddaramaiah announced to seek the involvement of the Archaeological Survey of India in researching and restoring monuments in Nagavi.

“As believed by the localities, the first university of Karnataka was established at Nagavi of Chittapur taluka of Kalaburagi district during the times of Rashtrakutas. Archaeological survey of India (ASI) will be requested to take up research and restoration of these archaeological monuments and remains,” he said.

The Chief Minister also disclosed plans for a bridge-cum-barrage project by the Public Works Department, costing Rs158 crore, near Chikkamanchale village in Raichur.

This project aims to enhance connectivity to the renowned pilgrim center of Mantralayam where the shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy draws lakhs of devotees.

The budget also speaks about development of Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

“Anjanadri hill and surrounding areas of Koppal district hold mythological and historical importance, Rs. 100 crore will be provided to develop tourism in these areas,” the CM added.