Karnataka Govermet Slams Union Budget-2024, Calls It Discriminatory

Bengaluru: The Union budget-2024 presented by Union Minister of Finance Niramala Sitaraman discriminated the States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra in allocation adequate funds, stated Basavraj Rayareedy, Financial Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar got lion’s share.

He accused Niramala Sitaraman of having a ‘step-motherly’ attitude to Karnataka and her budget presentation is an indication of it. Niramala Sitaraman represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha.

Reddy pointed out Maharashtra stands first in GST collection in the country followed by Karnataka yet these States have been given a ‘raw deal’ in the Union budget and he mentioned the budget has not released Rs 5, 495 crore as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission as special grant to Karnataka nor Rs 6,000 crore for development of Bengaluru lakes and peripheral ring road.

Despite the State making a presentation in the pre-budget meeting, Reddy said none of the demands of the State have been fulfilled in the budget such as Rs 5,300 grant for Upper Bhadra Project, Rs 5,000 crore matching grant for Kalyana Karnataka districts for 2024-25.

The long pending demand of setting-up of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur has not been realized in the budget, Reddy said and stated the budget lacked vision and has been a “disappointment.”

Meanwhile, members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the Union budget holding empty pots and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha members as “good for nothing.”

AAP State Organising secretary Mohan Dasari pointed out major irrigation projects such as Kalasa Banduri, Mahadayi, Mekedatu, Yetinahole and Upper Krishna Project have not been allocated a single paisa in the budget while allocation of Rs 350 crore for suburban rail in the budget is nothing but ‘alms.’