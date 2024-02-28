Karnataka CM Vows Action on 'Pro-Pakistan' Slogans in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Based on the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured action against persons over reported shouting 'pro-Pakistan' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha of Bengaluru on Tuesday evening during the victory celebration of newly elected Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussian of Congress party. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru that “There is no question of the State Government protecting anyone in 'pro-Pakistan' slogan shouting case.”

However, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that none of the supporters who had gathered around Syed Naseer Hussain raised “Pro-Pakistani” slogans instead the supporters shouted slogans in favour of their leader Syed Naseer Hussian. Adding, he said, if anybody had raised “pro-Pakistani” slogans then the policemen guarding Vidhana Soudha would have put them behind the bars.

Before leaving for Himachal Pradesh where the Congress party is striving hard to save its Government, Shivakumar said action would be initiated against the erring persons if found guilty of shouting “pro-Pakistani” slogans otherwise if anybody had intentionally spread false news of slogan shouting they too would face suitable action.

General secretary of All India Congress Committee and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the slogan shouting by supporters of Naseer Hussai as “false’ and stated he has asked Syed Naseer Hussain to lodge a police complaint against a Kannada news channel over telecast of the “fake” news.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka stated that BJP leaders would meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and seek dissolution of the Assembly. No arrests have been made by the police though 24 hours have passed after slogan shouting.

Ashoka criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his handling of the slogan shouting case and said Siddaramaiah should have held an emergency cabinet meeting and stated to initiate stern action against the erring persons but nothing substantial happened.

Activists of Janata Dal Secular staged a protest in Bengaluru and condemned the State Government for shielding the persons who shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan and sought dismissal of Syed Naseer Hussain as Rajya Sabha member.

BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary stated that the First Information Report filed in the case easily allows the accused persons to secure bail and so far none have been arrested. Congress leaders are acting smart in this case. MLC Ravikumar sought to put on hold the oath taking ceremony of Naseer Hussian as Rajya Sabha member.