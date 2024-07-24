Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Boycotts NITI Aayog Meeting

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decides against attending a meeting of NITI Aayog on July 27 while the State leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party urged the Chief Minister to reconsider his decision in the interest of the State.

Defending the decision of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said “What is the point of attending NITI Aayog meeting when it does not have ‘neeti’? Adding, he said, “We have decided to boycott the NITI Ayog meeting and instead stage a protest.”

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out Karnataka got a raw deal in the Union budget and did not announce any projects for the State. The budget has let down the State.

Over the Chief Minister’s boycott decision, State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra asked the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision since he is the representative of the State.

The decision of the Chief Minister to boycott NITI Ayog meeting is “injustice” meted out to the State, Vijayendra said and asked the Chief Minister to reconsider his decision keeping in mind that he is a representative of the State and of Congress party.

He asked Siddaramaiah not to indulge in politics over NITI Aayog meeting and attend the meeting for the State's cause.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA R. Ashok termed the boycott decision of the Chief Minister as a “disgrace” and stated governance and development should have remained above expedient party politics.

“The people of the State expected you to show little spine and statemenaship and put the interest of the State above Congress party’s high command’s petty politics,” Ashok said in a statement.