J&K Reopens 14 More Tourist Destinations After Security Review

SRINAGAR: In a significant move aimed at restoring normalcy and reviving the tourism sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday ordered the reopening of 14 tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir. These sites had been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a statement shared by the Office of the LT. Governor on ‘X’, the decision came after a comprehensive security review and wide‑ranging consultations on the prevailing situation.

Kashmir Valley has seen the reopening of 11 destinations, including the picturesque meadows of Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag (Anantnag), and the scenic stretches of Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in neighbouring Shopian district.

Srinagar’s Astanpora and the famed Tulip Garden have also been reopened, alongside Thajiwas Glacier and Hung Park in Ganderbal, and the Wullar–Watlab belt in Baramulla.

In the Jammu Division, Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban, and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar are once again open to visitors.

The administration has also announced that four additional sites—Gurez, Athwatoo and Bangus in Kashmir Valley, and Ramkund in Ramban—will be reopened once snow clearance operations are completed.

These measures are expected to inject fresh momentum into tourism activities across the Union Territory, which has been grappling with the aftermath of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony handler.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to restoring public confidence, the Lt. Governor noted that the reopening follows “a thorough security review and discussion” with senior officials. He emphasised that the decision reflects improved ground conditions and the readiness of security agencies to ensure safe travel for visitors. The move aligns with the broader strategy of phased reopening, which began last year when eight of the 48 closed destinations were restored to public access after similar assessments.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking earlier this month during the budget session of the UT Assembly, had underscored the government’s determination to revive the tourism sector, which suffered severe setbacks in 2025. He acknowledged that the Pahalgam attack, coupled with hostilities during Operation Sindoor, natural disasters, floods, and the Delhi car blast, had collectively paralysed tourism and inflicted heavy financial losses. Abdullah assured legislators that the reopening of closed destinations would be taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Jammu visit, stressing that restoring visitor confidence is essential for economic recovery.

Lt. Governor Sinha had, during an interaction in Pahalgam, highlighted that tourist arrivals have already begun to rise and that the Central government’s facilitation of official visits and parliamentary delegations is further strengthening confidence. He reiterated that robust security arrangements are in place, with enhanced deployment of J&K Police, the Army, CRPF and other CAPFs across key locations. He appealed to tourists and pilgrims to visit in large numbers, assuring them of a peaceful and secure experience.

Sinha also spoke about preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, describing it as “the people’s yatra” and a vital contributor to the region’s economy. He emphasised that public cooperation will be crucial in ensuring a smooth and successful pilgrimage.

In recent months, several popular destinations such as Betaab Valley, Verinag, Kokernag, Achabal gardens, Srinagar’s Badamwari, Duck Park, Lakeview Park and Bagh‑e‑Shagoofa have also been reopened. In Jammu, sites including Sarthal, Baggar, Sehar Baba Waterfall, Sulha Park, Gul Danda, Jai Valley and Panchari have welcomed visitors again.

With the latest decision, the administration has signalled a renewed push toward restoring the vibrancy of J&K’s tourism landscape. As security stabilises and infrastructure strengthens, the reopening of these destinations marks a hopeful step toward economic revival and a reaffirmation of the region’s enduring appeal to travellers from across the country and abroad.