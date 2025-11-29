J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Launches Mega Rehabilitation Drive

SRINAGAR: In a major relief initiative for families devastated by floods, landslides and cross-border shelling, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stones for the construction of 1,500 modern, disaster-resilient prefabricated homes across Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase focusing on Ramban and Udhampur districts.

The ambitious project is being executed in partnership with the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS-India), a non-profit organisation that will fully fund and construct the homes at zero cost to the beneficiaries.

While speaking on key highlights of the rehabilitation package, the officials said that 189 completely damaged houses will be rebuilt at ₹18 crore in Ramban whereas in Udhampur as many as 341 fully damaged houses are to be rebuilt at ₹34 crore.

Each house will be a three-bedroom prefabricated “Smart Home” built with earthquake- and flood-resistant technology, complete with cowsheds and basic amenities, they said, adding that all houses will be handed over within six months. Additional benefits provided free of cost by HRDS-India include 15-year comprehensive life insurance coverage for every family member, annual free health check-ups for all residents, five-year free maintenance of the houses and high-speed internet connectivity.

“Government aid alone cannot rebuild shattered lives. I am grateful to HRDS-India for stepping forward with this noble initiative that will give flood- and shelling-affected families not just shelter, but dignity, security and hope,” the Lt. Governor said.

He issued on-the-spot directions to district administrations to immediately include any genuinely affected or poor families inadvertently left out of beneficiary lists. “I will personally monitor this. No eligible family should be left without a roof,” Sinha asserted.

The rehabilitation drive also covers families whose homes were destroyed during heavy Pakistani shelling in May this year amid Operation Sindoor, making it one of the largest post-conflict and post-disaster housing programmes in J&K’s history.

Addressing gatherings in both districts, the Lt. Governor highlighted the transformative journey of J&K since 2019. “After 2019, we have worked with renewed energy to build a new Jammu and Kashmir — one that proudly preserves its ancient culture while embracing 21st-century infrastructure. We have laid a strong foundation in the last five years, keeping sustainable development and individual growth at the core,” he said.

Underlining inclusive progress, he said that special focus has been on the poor, tribals, farmers, women and youth. “There has been a massive infrastructure push, including ₹355 crore for Ramban and ₹328.51 crore for Udhampur under PMGSY-Phase IV to connect remote habitations”, he said. He added that 13 Next-of-Kin of terror victims in Ramban have already been provided government jobs and that remaining eligible families will receive appointment letters soon.

The Lt. Governor commended the district administrations, J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Bank, civil society and volunteers for their exemplary rescue and relief work during the recent calamities.

Reaffirming the J & K administration’s commitment under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said, “Our mission is to eliminate social imbalances, deliver economic justice and secure a bright future for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. The benefits of development will reach the last mile.”