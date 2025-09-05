J&K Holiday Controversy: Outrage Over Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Date Mismatch

SRINAGAR: The failure of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration to declare a holiday on the correct date for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, marking Prophet Muhammad’s birth, has triggered widespread anger among political leaders, religious figures, and the public.

On September 1, the J&K Revenue Department requested the General Administration Department (GAD) to shift the holiday from September 5 to September 6, as confirmed by the moon sighting.

In a letter to the General Administration Department (GAD), Sheetal Chaudhary, Under Secretary to the Government (Revenue Department), explicitly stated that all Muslim holidays are contingent upon the sighting of the moon, but the GAD’s inaction has drawn sharp criticism.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the decision deliberate and insensitive. In an ‘X’ post, he wrote, “The calendar printed by the Government press is very clear – ‘Subject to the appearance of the moon’. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government to not shift the holiday is inconsiderate & designed to hurt the sentiments of the people.”

Minister for education and health Sakina Itoo labelled the oversight an “injustice,” stating on ‘X’, “This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J&K. What does “subject to appearance of the moon” mean if it is not followed? Despite repeated requests from the elected Govt to shift the holiday, no action has been taken. This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government.”

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman Hurriyat Conference , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemned the administration’s “utter disregard” for Muslim sentiments, calling the negligence unacceptable. “Strongly condemn the utter disregard of authorities on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ , who for the second consecutive year have failed to reschedule the holiday in accordance with the actual date, which is tomorrow, disregarding the sentiments of the Muslim community,” he wrote on ‘X’. He added, “This deliberate negligence is unacceptable to the Muslims of J&K who strongly protest it . Equally regrettable is the silence of the elected govt, who fail to take a stand on any issue of the people of J&K. I will also talk about it in my Juma (Friday) sermon at Jama Masjid today”.

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam expressed disappointment, noting, “The government’s failure to adjust the holiday reflects a negative approach toward a revered day.” Public outrage flooded social media, with many users slamming the administration’s insensitivity.

One Sajid Iqbal wrote on ‘X’, The calendar itself mentions ‘subject to the appearance of the moon.’ Ignoring this and refusing to adjust the holiday is not just administrative negligence but a deliberate disregard of people’s sentiments. Festivals like #EidMiladUnNabi deserve respect, not rigidity.” Replying to Chief Minister Abdullah’s post on ‘X’, a lawyer M Abubakr Pandit said, “You weren’t elected based on moon sighting. so don’t wait for a rubber stamp. Declare it as a government of the people, by the people. Sometimes bold decisions need less astronomy and more leadership”.

The Lieutenant Governor’s authority over holiday declarations, overriding the elected government, has previously sparked criticism, such as the controversy over excluding legendary Kashmiri leader Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s birth anniversary from the 2025 holiday list.

Meanwhile, the Lt. Governor’s office posted on ‘X’, extending greetings on the birth anniversary of Islam’s prophet. “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire compassion and selflessness. May his message guide us to righteous living and strengthen unity, brotherhood, and peace. Eid Mubarak!”, the post read.