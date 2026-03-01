J&K Educational Institutions To Remain Shut Amid Heightened Tensions

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a two‑day shutdown of all educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley starting Monday, following persistent tensions and widespread protests triggered by the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The decision is intended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the volatile situation, the authorities said.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that the government had assessed the emerging security concerns and concluded that temporarily suspending academic activities was the safest course of action. She stated that schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed for the next two days, emphasising that the well‑being of students remains the administration’s top priority.

The minister added that the government is closely monitoring the situation on the ground. Any decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions will be taken only after a careful review of the evolving circumstances.

In the meantime, several universities and colleges across the Kashmir Valley have postponed examinations that were scheduled over the next three to four days, citing the need to avoid unnecessary movement and gatherings during this period of unrest.