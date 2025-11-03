J&K Cracks Down on Fake Journalists: L-G Manoj Sinha Orders Verified Database, Strict Action

SRINAGAR: As the mushrooming of fake journalists on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X has turned into a full-blown digital plague in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has declared war on self-styled “journalists” who blackmail officials and peddle fake news on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

As per local news portals, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, chairing a high-level security review meeting here on Sunday evening, ordered every Deputy Commissioner and SSP to hunt down these imposters and scrub them from the system.

“Those misusing the name of journalism must face the law,” Sinha was quoted as telling senior officers, according to sources present. He directed the immediate creation of a district-wise, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR)-verified database of accredited journalists. From now on, only names on that list will receive press releases, invites, or official hospitality, the sources said.

The Lt. Governor’s crackdown follows a flood of complaints which included rogue elements flashing fake press cards to extort money, threaten transfers, and circulate doctored videos. The issue dominated the recently concluded Assembly session, with MLAs demanding a permanent fix.

At the weekend, the DIPR fired a detailed salvo to every District Information Officer, DC, SSP, and media house in Kashmir asking them to maintain a live and verified roster of genuine journalists which ought to be updated weekly, share official information only with names on that roster, report any extortionist masquerading as press within 24 hours, advise editors to hire only credentialed stringers and sack and disown the crooks, uphold Press Council of India ethics—or lose accreditation. “Several frauds have already been booked for extortion,” the DIPR note warned, adding “More arrests are coming.”

Last Friday, the J&K Assembly erupted over viral reels and several members boiled over the fake-news menace. Ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Javid Mirchal protested after a portal clipped him glancing at Facebook for “three seconds” while framing a question on doctors in the House. “Paid agents defamed me; I couldn’t sleep,” he said.

His party colleague Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi claimed that Mirchal was actually checking documents sent by the Secretariat. He said that the party was moving a privilege motion.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary demanded the House ban the “vulgar reel-makers” who turned his Rakhi-sister moment with Education Minister Sakina Ittoo into sleaze. “Debar them, delete their accounts,” he requested Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather who, while responding, promised “strict action.” Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat urged the government to take firm action against fake journalists and curb the unchecked proliferation of such imposters, saying: “We must protect the noble profession I was proud to serve until a few years ago.”

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has directed that all individuals or groups operating Facebook pages, online news portals, or social media handles under the banner of journalism must immediately register with and obtain verification from the DIPR. He stressed that these digital platforms will be held fully accountable for their content and must operate strictly within the framework of established media ethics and lawful reporting.