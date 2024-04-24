Jagan reiterates Visakhapatnam will be administrative capital

At an interactive session with social media influencers, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the YSRC government will administrate Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam.Answering numerous questions and receiving many suggestions from the influencers at a convention centre in Peddipalem area of Vizag, Jagan declared, “We will transform the City of Destiny into the Destiny of AP.”The social media influencers at the convention declared that they will treat any attack on CM Jagan as an attack on them, and unitedly respond with strength.One of the influencers, a professor, went on to compare Jagan Mohan Reddy with Abraham Lincoln, announcing that Jagan's life has inspired her.The convention had been organised as part of the Chief Minister’s “Memanta Siddham Yatra” that is passing through North Andhra.Jagan directed the YSRC social media wing to create an app on which all attacks on YSRC social media representatives and cadres can be reported. The CM said arrangements are being made to provide the necessary assistance to those attacked.Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that God wants him to write a big script for Andhra Pradesh, which is why all attacks of the opposition on him are failing. “We are fighting a war of conspiracies, lies and frauds launched against us by the opposition alliance under the leadership of Chandrababu. Yet, it is clear that YSRC will win all assembly and Lok Sabha seats, because God and people are with YSRC,” the Chief Minister stated.He observed that Geetanjali's suicide following online trolling by opposition social media groups after she praised the Chief Minister’s welfare schemes is an example of Telugu Desam's low-level politics.Geetanjali's husband Balachandra expressed his support to Jagan Mohan Reddy at the convention. The CM assured Balachandra that he would stand by him for lifetime.A social media influencer suggested that the YSRC manifesto include loan waiver for farmers, so that the party wins all assembly and Lok Sabha seats in AP.