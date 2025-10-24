International Tawang Marathon 3.0 'Run Above the Clouds' Concludes

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Tawang Monastery and the serene, cloud-covered valleys of the Eastern Himalayas, the Tawang Marathon 3.0 unfolded on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm.Perched at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, Tawang once again transformed into a vibrant arena celebrating endurance, unity, and cultural pride.

The event was flagged off by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, who lauded the participation and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting fitness, adventure, and national integration in the Himalayan frontier.This year's marathon featured four categories -- 42 km (full marathon), 21 km (half marathon), 10 km, and 5 km runs -- offering challenges suited to runners of all levels.

A total of more than 6,200 participants, including 1,200 women and girls and three international runners from Kenya, took part in the event.Runners experienced the thrill of "Running Above the Clouds" as they traversed scenic routes surrounded by snow-capped peaks, fluttering prayer flags, and the timeless grandeur of the Tawang Monastery, one of Asia's largest and most revered Buddhist monasteries.

Each participant demonstrated courage, stamina, and the spirit of perseverance while navigating the rugged Himalayan terrain and high-altitude conditions. One of the locals told ANI that because of the marathon there is tourism promotion in Tawang, due to which livelihoods get supported and people get to know more about Tawang.

Another told ANI that the theme for the marathon stands for sustainability, "Clean Tawang, Green Tawang," he said. The Tawang Marathon 3.0 was a true community celebration, witnessing enthusiastic participation from the civilians, Indian Army, SSB, ITBP, students, local residents, and Civil Adm. Together, they turned the event into a festival of health, harmony, and Himalayan spirit.The Tawang Marathon 3.0 once again reaffirmed that with courage, enthusiasm, and dedication, no challenge is insurmountable -- whether in the mountains or in life itself.