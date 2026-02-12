Interfaith Couple Marry In Bhubaneswar After Decade-long Relationship

Bhubaneswar: A couple from different religious backgrounds solemnised their marriage in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday after a decade-long relationship, with support from friends and local well-wishers.

Farheen Bano, who adopted the name Priyanshi ahead of the ceremony, married Badrinarayan Das at the Bhimeswar Mangala Temple in the presence of close associates.

According to those familiar with the couple, they had been in a relationship for nearly ten years and faced resistance in the early years due to differences in community background. Despite opposition, they continued their relationship and decided to formalise their union this week.

Members of a local group assisted in organising the temple rituals, while friends attended the ceremony.

Family sources said Badrinarayan’s parents, who had earlier expressed reservations, have since accepted the marriage.

The wedding was conducted peacefully and concluded without incident.