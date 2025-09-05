Indian Army's Daring Night Rescue Saves South Korean Mountaineers in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Thursday launched a rapid rescue operation in the rugged hills of eastern Ladakh to save two South Korean mountaineers. However, one of the mountaineers died during treatment in a Leh hospital.

The Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as Fire and Fury Corps, announced on ‘X’ that it conducted a daring nighttime evacuation of Hyun Woo Kim and his wife, who became critically ill during a mountaineering expedition near Kongmarula Pass, above 17,000 feet.





Indian Army Humanitarian Assistance: Ladakh



On 04 Sep 2025, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh.



Army Aviation helicopters of Fire & Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation from… pic.twitter.com/10tJSvsia7 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) September 5, 2025

It said that following a distress call at 8.05 pm, Army Aviation helicopters, equipped with Night Vision Goggles, were deployed within 15 minutes, adding that the pilots landed precisely on an unprepared helipad amid snow-covered peaks and challenging terrain, airlifting the couple to Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital in Leh by 9.15 pm. Tragically, one mountaineer passed away during treatment, it said while expressing condolences to the deceased's family. It further stated that this operation underscored the Indian Army's expertise, bravery, and efficiency in conducting high-altitude casualty evacuations under extreme conditions.

The post said, “Indian Army Humanitarian Assistance: Ladakh On 04 Sep 2025, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh. Army Aviation helicopters of Fire & Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17000 feet, to ensure timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh for further treatment. Fire and Fury Corps expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of one of the mountaineers who unfortunately lost his life”.

CASEVAC involves swiftly transporting critically ill or injured individuals from hazardous conditions to a medical facility for treatment.