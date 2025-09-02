India Sends Aid to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

New Delhi: Following a series of earthquakes that struck eastern Afghanistan, killing over 800 people and injuring over 2800, India has extended urgent humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts in the region.

In a post on X on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake."

India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of earthquake. https://t.co/LYIk1ZhIqP pic.twitter.com/v2V84gBYfc — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 1, 2025

The aid, highlighted in a post, includes images of trucks loaded with sacks of rice and other food items, symbolising India's commitment to stand by Afghanistan during this challenging time.