Hyderabad: Tension in Changicharla after clash between two groups

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Pittal Basti in Changicharla after a clash broke out between two groups belonging to different religions on Sunday night. The incident occurred during Holi celebrations when a a group of people entered into arguement with other group during prayers in a mosque, police sources said.



According to the police, a group of people used loudspeakers played songs with a DJ during the Namaz prayers. They were asked to turn off the music following which there was a heated argument between the groups.



The police reached the spot and dispersed the groups. No complaint has been filed from both the parties, police added.