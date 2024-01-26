Hyderabad: Police Personnel Celebrate Republic Day Fete

Hyderabad: Various units of the state police department on Friday celebrated the 75th Republic Day with pomp and gaiety.

A formal ceremony took place at the state police headquarters and DGP office with Additional DGP (railways and road safety) Mahesh M Bhagwat receiving a salute from police personnel.

The event included the unfurling of the National Flag and the singing of the National Anthem. DIG coordination Dr Gajarao Bhupal participated in the event alongside employees from different departments.

At the intelligence department's headquarters, additional DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy hoisted the National Flag. Others at the ceremony included DIG Karthikeya, SP R. Bhaskaran, and Sridhar among others.

At the Police Housing Corporation, managing director M. Ramesh, IGP, unfurled the Flag. In his speech, he underscored the significance of employee dedication and performance in elevating the organisation's reputation. He urged employees to leverage technology for continuous progress.

Police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy asked everyone to collaborate for the nation's prosperity. At the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's Office, joint commissioner of police (admin) J. Parimala Hana Nutan unfurled the Flag. She said said that a collective effort had led to India's independence and called for a shared commitment to societal betterment.

Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu spoke of peace, security, and communal harmony, after unfurling the Flag. He acknowledged the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly in shaping India's constitutional principles.

Recognising Telangana state's contribution to unity, he urged collective efforts for societal uplift and equal rights. The commissioner praised Rachakonda police for their vigilant community service and called for a renewed commitment to civic services.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty hoisted the National Flag at the commissioner’s office. The event included the participation of various officials, including Cyberabad traffic joint CP Narayana Naik and DCPs from different zones.

Paying homage to departed leaders, Mohanty emphasized the collective power enshrined in the Constitution. He presented 18 Ati Utkrisht Seva Padaks to police personnel for their meritorious services.