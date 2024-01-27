Hyderabad City Gets Engulfed in Republic Day Spirit

Hyderabad: Patriotic zeal marked the day as the city was soaked in the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday.

Wearing badges, carrying the National Flag, unfurling the Tricolour and organising of special events was the order of the day at street corners, parks, residential colonies, markets, offices and commercial complexes. Prominent local citizens were invited to unfurl the Flag at several citizens, while political leaders, government and police officials did the honours elsewhere.

Many vehicles carried the National Flags and did the rounds of the city roads. Children wearing school uniforms or dressed up for cultural events were seen early in the day at many places.

Unveiling of a 20-metre tall flagpole and inauguration of Osmania souvenir store beside the famed Arts College building and Flag hoisting by Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder in the presence of Registrar Prof. P. Laxminarayana marked the celebrations on the Osmania University campus.

Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar unfurled the National Flag at the local head office of State Bank of India. He reminded the gathering of the painstaking efforts put in by the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, to draft the Constitution.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose unfurled the National Flag at the civic body’s headquarters, in the presence of mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, deputy mayor Mothe Sreelatha Sobhan Reddy and officials.

Metropolitan commissioner Y. Dana Kishore did the honours at the HMDA headquarters. Also present on the occasion were joint metropolitan commissioner Amrapali Kata, officials and employees.

Mrs India Telangana Sewa, an organisation that conducts beauty pageants, organised a programme at Cherish Homes for Girls. Title winner Kiranmayee said, “We wanted to celebrate this great day with these girls. We gave them a brief about India’s freedom struggle.”

Nizam College principal Prof. B. Bhima unfurled the National Flag and urged the students to work for the progress of the country while preserving the values enshrined in the Constitution. NSS members, faculty and staff impressed with their extracurricular performances.

The staff and students of Resonance educational institutions recalled the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dadabhai Naoroji, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and others.