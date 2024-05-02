Hyderabad Beer Shortage Sparks Summer Thirst

Hyderabad: Many parts of the state, including the city, are facing severe shortage of beer, the demand for which escalates in summer. Although this shortage was managed well by premier clubs and bars, those buying elsewhere are hopping from one wine shop to another, especially over weekends.

Beer lovers regret that they are compelled to go in for hard alcohol like whiskey, brandy, vodka and gin in the absence of beer, a perennial summer favourite.

Sources revealed that the TS Beverage Corporation has dues pending to beer manufacturers and breweries. The shortage has been prevalent from February onwards.

Gotla Amarnath Yadav of a group of wine shops and bars said, “Wine stores pick stock from Telangana State Beverage Corporation depots. For the last few days we are getting 15 to 30 cases. In regular times we take more than 10 cases.”

Anil Bang, owner of a pub, explained, “the important beverage for any pub is beer. As we are a popular pub we see to it that our customers are satisfied.”

S.R . Vijay Raj, committee member of another club, said “As there is shortage of regular beer, we managed with the draught beer which is fresh beer from the tap. This helped us the most.”

Kortrangi Tharan, president of Drunkards Welfare Association, an body that voices the grievances of alcohol consumers, “in the last 18 days alcohol consumers have helped rake in `670 crore. The state government has failed to provide beer to consumers, especially in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli and Asifabad. We have given a representation to the concerned officials in this regard. Customers are now forced to drink hard liquor.”