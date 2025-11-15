Humane Sagar On Ventilator As Liver Failure Worsens; Family Appeals For Govt Support

Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar has been admitted to the ICU at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after a sudden and severe deterioration in his health, hospital sources confirmed on Saturday. He was rushed to the emergency ward in critical condition and placed on ventilator support.

Doctors said the singer is suffering from acute liver complications, and multiple organs have already begun to malfunction. Despite aggressive treatment, his condition has shown no improvement in the past 24 hours. Medical teams have described the next 72 hours as crucial.

Humane Sagar’s mother, Sefali Suna, broke down while appealing to the Odisha government for urgent intervention to support her son’s treatment. Sources said that depending on how he responds to medication, doctors may consider airlifting him to Delhi or another specialised centre outside Odisha.

“His condition is extremely critical and he is on ventilator support following multiple organ failures. Though treatment is underway, there has been no improvement. I urge the Odisha government and the people of the State to help my son,” his mother said.

The singer had reportedly been suffering from liver-related ailments for several days but continued to appear in stage shows. A leading voice in Odisha’s film and music industry, Humane Sagar enjoys immense popularity, especially among younger audiences.

His uncle, Gagan Bag, expressed deep concern: “He has been unwell for several days. He was under treatment in Cuttack before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. We request the government to extend all necessary support.”

Dr Suvendu Mishra, a health expert, said: “He is in the ICU of the Medicine Department. His condition is critical and he is on ventilator support. The next 72 hours will be crucial, and further decisions will depend on his response to treatment.”

As doctors monitor him round the clock, fans across Odisha continue to pray for the singer’s recovery.