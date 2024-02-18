Houthis Target Oil Tanker to India

NEW DELHI: Houthi rebels in Yemen launched missiles on Friday towards an oil tanker carrying crude to India, further escalating tensions in the Red Sea as attacks on merchant vessels continue amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This marks the third incident in the past month where Houthi missiles have targeted India-bound ships. The Panamanian-flagged tanker, MT Pollux, reportedly sustained minor damage and its crew remains unharmed.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the attack, stating that at least three anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas towards the Pollux. No other vessels were reported damaged.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was conducted "in confirmation of continued practical solidarity with the Palestinian people." The extent of damage to the tanker remains unclear.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident and reported that the Pollux encountered an explosion near a missile strike. Military authorities are currently responding to the situation.

This latest attack highlights the growing threat to maritime traffic in the Red Sea, raising concerns about the potential for wider regional conflict.



