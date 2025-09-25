 Top
Hope Promises Made to People of Ladakh Honoured: Mirwaiz

PTI
25 Sept 2025 11:04 AM IST

Four people were killed and at least 80 injured in day-long clashes

Police personnel stand guard a day after violence erupted over statehood and other demands, in Leh, Ladakh (PTI)

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in Ladakh, claiming the violent protests were aftershocks of the unilateral decision of "dismemberment and downgrading" of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious human life in Ladakh protests. The aftershocks of the unilateral decision of dismemberment and downgrading of the state of J&K, and the unkept promises made to its people there after, are bearing these unfortunate consequences," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
He expressed hope that the promises made to people of Ladakh are honoured by the Government.
"Hope promises made to people of Ladakh are honoured and lives saved," he added.
Four people were killed and at least 80 injured in day-long clashes on Wednesday during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is backing an agitation demanding statehood for Ladakh.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

