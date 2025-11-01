Himanta Calls Gaurav Gogoi Pakistani Agent

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, calling him a “Pakistani agent” allegedly planted by foreign forces in India.

Asserting that he was making these allegations as the Chief Minister of Assam and with full responsibility, Mr. Sarma told reporters, “I dare Mr. Gogoi to file a defamation case against me if he has the courage to do so.”

The Chief Minister further said he would “prove” his allegations after “justice is delivered to Zubeen Garg,” referring to the ongoing investigation into the death of the popular Assamese singer.

Explaining that he had refrained from raising the issue earlier to avoid accusations of diverting attention from the probe, Mr. Sarma said, “I have fixed a deadline of December 17 for filing the chargesheet and completing the investigation into the Zubeen Garg case. Thereafter, I will publish the findings of the SIT on Mr. Gogoi’s Pakistan connection.”

Reiterating his charge, Mr. Sarma said, “Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent — a pure Pakistani agent. If he has the courage, let him file a defamation case against me. I have evidence; he is a 100 per cent Pakistani agent, planted by foreign powers in our country. I am saying this as Chief Minister and with facts. After giving justice to Zubeen Garg, I will prove it.”

Mr. Sarma’s remarks are the latest in a series of political exchanges between Assam’s BJP-led government and the Congress.

The Chief Minister’s allegation against Mr. Gogoi involves his wife, British national Elizabeth Colburn. Mr. Sarma has alleged that Ms. Colburn has “connections with Pakistan-based individuals and organisations” — an accusation both Mr. Gogoi and his wife have categorically denied.

Mr. Gogoi clarified that his wife spent only one year in Pakistan in 2013 while working on an international project focused on climate change in South Asia.

“About 14–15 years ago, my wife — a well-known expert in public policy — was involved in an international initiative addressing climate change in South Asia. As part of that work, she spent a year in Pakistan and then came to India in 2012–13, where she has been working ever since. I accompanied her in 2013, about 12 years ago. In 2015, she took up a new job,” the Congress MP said.