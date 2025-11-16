Heavy Rainfall Warning In TN, Govt. Asks Districts To Take Precautionary Measures

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday urged the administration of various districts to take necessary precautionary measures in view of heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department. The government said due to the presence of an upper air circulation, a low pressure has formed over the parts of the southeast Sri Lanka coasts and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as of 8.30 am of Saturday.

Referring to the IMD report, the government added that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the northeast, delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the next four days, an official release said.

"The district administration are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures," it said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected occur in one or two places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts during the next 24 hours.

In the next 24-48 hours, heavy rain to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Villupuram. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and the Kanniyakumari sea areas, as squally winds are likely to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph with gusts reaching upto 55 kmph, it said. The situation is being continuously monitored through the state emergency operations centre, the government added.

IMD has advised to take action based on Orange and Red colour warnings.

India Meteorological Department has said in their notice that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during 16th -22nd, Kerala & Mahe during 16th - 20th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema on 17th & 18th and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 18th -21st November. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining South Kerala coast in lower tropospheric level.

Heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on 16th & 17th November

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 16th -20th; on 16th-19th with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th -20th November.

IMD has issued Fisherman Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the following areas during 16th November to 21st November:

Bay of Bengal:

Along and off Sri Lanka coast adjoining southwest & west-central Bay of Bengal on 16th November; along and off Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh coasts & adjoining sea areas during 16th to 18th November; over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining Comorin area during 16th to 18th November; over Andaman Sea on 18th & 21th November; many parts of southeast and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal on during 19th November.



