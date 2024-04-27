Heatwave Grips Odisha: Bhubaneswar Hits Season's High at 44.6°C

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Saturday recorded this season’s highest temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius by 2.30 pm. Throwing normal life out of gear, Bhubaneswar virtually turned into a boiling pot with humidity clocking above 60 per cent. While most of the people chose to remain indoors during the peak hours, a slender traffic of cyclists and motorcyclists was seen on the city streets.

Angul, the coal belt of Odisha, recorded the state’s highest 44.7 degree Celsius temperature. It was followed by Dhenkanal (43.7 degree Celsius), Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda (43.6 degree Celsius); Jajpur, Talcher and Bolangir (all 43.5 degree Celsius)

Some cities witnessed temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius. They include Rourkela 42.5 degrees Celsius, Chandbali 42.4 degrees Celsius and Sambalpur 42.1 degrees Celsius. Other cities that recorded over 41 degrees Celsius were Hirakud (41.8), Balasore (41.7) and Keonjhar (41.5).

As a precautionary measure, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The IMD said the heat wave is likely to continue for the next four days. During these days, some districts in North Odisha and western interior parts of the state may cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark, the IMD said, adding a red warning has been issued till May 2.

Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Bolangir and Nuapada have been issued red warning. Deogarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Bargarh have been issued orange warning and Koraput and Puri have been issued yellow warning.