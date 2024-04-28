Heat wave sweeps Rayalaseema, rains lash ASR

Visakhapatnam: Some towns in Rayalaseema suffered searing heat conditions as heat waves prevailed in some parts for the second time in the season on Sunday. ASR district was relieved as thunderstorms lashed Paderu and Chintapalli for the second day. The Visakhapatnam region was cool as the sky was overcast for the entire day. Visakhapatnam registered a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius while Kalingapatnam recorded 35.1 degrees celsius making it the coldest place in the State.

A report from IMD, Amaravathi said two places in the state on Sunday recorded more than 45 degree Celsius for the first time in April this year. People across the state felt the pinch of the rise in mercury levels pushing many people indoors for the entire day. On Sunday (April 28) , Nandyal was the hottest in the state with 45.6°C, followed by Kurnool (45.2°C), Anantapur (44.1°C), Jangamaheswarapuram (44°C), Kadapa (43.6°C), Nandigama (43°C), Tirupati (42.9°C), Amaravati (42.2°C). The remaining parts of the state recorded the maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C.

On Saturday (April 27), Nandyal was the hottest in the state with 44.9°C, followed by Kurnool (44.5°C), Anantapur (43.7°C), Kadapa (43.4°C), Jangamaheswarapuram (43.2°C) and Tirupati (42.9°C).

"Mercury levels are likely to rise to above 45°C at many places in Rayalaseema region and at some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) during the first week of May,” said Dr S Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD-Amaravati.

The departure was 4.6°C in Nandyal, 4.5 in Kurnool and 4.7 in Arogyavaram. These three places suffered heat waves in the State on Sunday.

The heat wave affected normal life and it was more the political leaders who had intensified their campaign. Many leaders rescheduled their campaign timing from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 10 pm. However, in north coastal Andhra the campaign went on for the entire day as the temperature was moderate.