Gujarat: SDRF Rescues 9 People Stranded From Flooded Sabarmati

Banaskantha (Gujarat): Following the continuous rainfall in Gujarat, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Sunday rescued nine people who were stranded in the flooded Sabarmati River near Danta in Banaskantha district. The official further added that the rescue wasn't completed yesterday due to the heavy flow in the river. "Yesterday evening, our team received a message that about 9 people were stranded in Dhakad village near the river. We arrived there at 8 pm. However, due to the heavy flow, the rescue wasn't completed. We also took the help of a helicopter. Today, we rescued everyone. A total of 8 men and 1 woman were rescued," PSI, SDRF, MP Rawal told ANI.

All the stranded were rescued, including a total of eight men and one woman. According to Danta SDM Harini KP, "Yesterday at 6:30 pm, we received information that some people, who were out grazing, were stranded in the middle of the river. Because they did not know the water level, they stayed there... That night, our team also coordinated with the SDRF team. The flow was very high, so we had to stay there for 3-4 hours... Later, we made a second attempt, and it was successful. We managed to rescue all people, all of them are in good health - both mentally and physically..."

Meanwhile, the current monsoon season's average rainfall in Gujarat has been recorded at 102.89 per cent, with the southern region receiving the highest at 107.99 per cent, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to reports received by the SEOC, "The average rainfall of the current season in the state has been recorded at 102.89 per cent. In which 106.50 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the North Gujarat region, 107.34 per cent in the East Central Gujarat region, 91.29 per cent in the Saurashtra region and 107.99 per cent in the South region."In the last 24 hours, Kaprada recorded 10 inches of rainfall, while Poshina and Dharampur received 6 inches each. More than 4 inches of rain were reported in Radhanpur, Umargam, Bhachau, Lakhni, Talod and Palanpur.The SEOC said, "During the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on September 7, a total of 15 talukas, including Sanand, Kadi, Botad, Santrampur, Satlasana, Danta, Paddhari, Vav, Dhanera, Patan, Pardi, Bhiloda, Khedbrahma, Prantij, Umarpada, and Modasa, have recorded about three inches of rainfall."It added, "Apart from this, a total of 38 talukas, including Mehsana, Tankara, Bayad, Siddhpur, Rapar, Jamkandorana, Dhanpur Khergam, Idar, Vapi, Sagbara, Jhalod, Kheralu, Visnagar, Balasinor, Tilkawada, Maliya, Daskroi, Halol, Jambudhoda, Dasada, Sankheda, Dahod, Viramgam, Dhoraji, Jodiya, Jotana, Valsad, Kadana, Halvad, Suigam, Unjha, Rajkot, Tharad, Bodeli, Dhrol and Vadnagar, have received two inches of rain. While reports of one to half an inch of rain have been received in the other 75 talukas of the state."

Overall, significant rainfall was reported in 139 talukas across Gujarat in the past day. Furthermore, states in North India continue to be affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall. In Punjab, rising river levels have submerged several villages and left thousands struggling for essential supplies. Officials said the death toll in the state has risen to 46.